Advertisement

Kroger kale recalled over listeria concerns

The product, produced by Baker Farms, has a best by date of Sept. 18.
The product, produced by Baker Farms, has a best by date of Sept. 18.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s an important recall: Kroger is recalling its 16-ounce Kroger bagged kale product due to a possible listeria contamination.

The company made the announcement Thursday.

The product, produced by Baker Farms, has a best-by date of Sept. 18.

It was sold in stores across Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio, West Virginia, Alabama and South Carolina.

If consumed, listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in people.

So far, Kroger says they have not received any reports of illness related to the consumption of the product.

The company is urging customers to either throw out the kale bag or return it for a full refund.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Andrew Sample, 26, of Topeka was arrested Sept. 16, 2021 on accusations he raped a minor...
Court denies $1M bond for Topeka man accused of raping runaway girl, sets bond at $250K
Officers gather around home near 6th and Westchester
Two suspects in for questioning after stolen vehicle chase
Topeka police are investigating an overnight carjacking on the city’s east side.
73-year-old woman dies two days after car crash near Billard Airport
The Topeka Police Department is looking for this woman in connection to thefts in Topeka and...
TPD looks for woman connected to credit card, auto thefts
Latosha Mahkuk, 32, of Mayetta, and Gino Vicchiullo, 28, of Topeka were arrested Sept. 15 after...
Driving without a license plate lands two behind Shawnee Co. bars

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind. A...
Justice Department reviewing policies on transgender inmates
Verizon is experiencing a service outage affecting a few states in the South.
Verizon experiences outage in parts of South
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
White House warns that debt limit showdown could hurt states