Kansas police officer arrested on child abuse charge

Tate Rosenbaum
Tate Rosenbaum(Pratt Co. Jail)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An officer with the Medicine Lodge Police Dept. is accused of child abuse.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said its agents arrested Tate Rosenbaum, 33, Thursday night at his home in Pratt. He was booked in the Pratt Co. Jail on one count each of child abuse and battery.

The KBI says the charges stem from an incident that happened July 22. They say the Pratt Police Dept. contacted their agency the next day for assistance.

The KBI says the Pratt Co. Attorney is expected to prosecute the case.

No further details were released.

