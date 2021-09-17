Advertisement

Judge refuses to block enforcement of Kansas election law

By AP
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas judge is allowing the state to keep enforcing a new election law and is expressing strong doubts about arguments that it hinders efforts to register and educate voters.

Shawnee County District Judge Teresa Watson on Thursday denied four groups’ request to temporarily block the law, concluding that they are unlikely to prevail in their lawsuit to have it struck down. The groups, including the League of Women Voters of Kansas and the voting-rights organization Loud Light, are challenging a provision making impersonating an election official a felony.

The law took effect in July and also tightens up other election rules. GOP lawmakers across the nation imposed new election restrictions this year based on unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud from Republicans.

A separate federal lawsuit is challenging another section of the new Kansas law that bars out-of-state groups from mailing advance ballots to voters.

In the state-court case, the groups said the law was written so that their routine activities could be interpreted as impersonating election officials. But Watson said the groups themselves said they emphasize to others that they are not election officials.

Watson also said someone has to “knowingly” impersonate an official to break the law. The judge said the groups “downplay” that fact “to the point of ignoring it.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers gather around home near 6th and Westchester
Two suspects in for questioning after stolen vehicle chase
Todd Ackerman, former Marysville Chief of Police, sits at the desk he's occupied for the last...
Shake up in Marysville after Police Chief relieved of his duties
COVID clusters double in Kansas K-thru-12 schools
Blake Andrew Sample, 26, of Topeka was arrested Sept. 16, 2021 on accusations he raped a minor...
Court denies $1M bond for Topeka man accused of raping runaway girl, sets bond at $250K
Osage Co. Sheriff Chris Wells said his criminal investigators are looking at hazing allegations...
Osage Co. Sheriff: Burlingame HS hazing allegations go beyond this year

Latest News

Topeka West Sports Hall of Fame class inducted
Stormont Vail is joining the Walk with a Doc program.
People invited to “walk with a doc” to learn about health
Stormont Vail is joining the Walk with a Doc program.
You're invited to take a walk....with a doc!
IX at 50: Topeka’s Margaret Murdock first woman win Olympic medal in shooting
IX at 50: Topeka’s Margaret Murdock first woman to win Olympic medal in shooting