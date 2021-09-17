Jackson Co. pair busted for drugs after traffic stop

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A pair of men from Jackson Co. are facing drug charges after a traffic stop Wednesday night.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says Levi Eugene Eisenbarth, 32, of Soldier and Randy Lee Hyatt Jr., 30, of Holton, were arrested.

Officials say around 11 p.m. a deputy pulled over a car the two were in in the Northbound lanes of US-75 near 162nd Road.

Items believed to be drug contraband were located inside the car after a K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics.

Eisenbarth, who was driving the vehicle, and Hyatt both were booked into the Jackson Co. jail for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

