Good Kid Marquel Russell is good at getting over hurdles

Marquel is a very special Special Olympian.
Good Kid Marquel knows how to get over hurdles(Ralph Hipp)
By Ralph Hipp
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA (WIBW) -- Good Kid Marquel Russell is enrolled in the 18 to 21 learning program at Washburn Rural High School. Marquel is an excellent student and an outstanding athlete. Marquel earned a 3.75 GPA during the spring 2021 semester and was phenomenal in competitions!

Marquel won the Class 6A State Championship in the 110 meter hurdles. He also competed at 6A State as a diver. He was named to the All City team in both track and diving.

Marquel also competes in Special Olympics where he is a member of the Topeka Stars softball team which will represent Kansas and the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida this coming June. Marquel also participates in Flag Football and other sports. Way to go, Marquel!

