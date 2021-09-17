Friday night forecast: Isolated showers/storms this evening
Lightning and brief heavy rain main hazards with any storms
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All eyes will be on the radar this evening with a chance for showers/storms. If you have any plans including Friday night football chances are it’ll be dry but stay weather aware.
The greater chance for storms will be along a strong cold front early next week especially late Monday into Monday night which will set up a fall like weather pattern the rest of the week with lows in the 50s possibly 40s and highs in the 70s to low 80s.
Tonight: Chance of storms mainly before 10pm otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the low-mid 60s. Winds N/NE around 5 mph.
Tomorrow: Few clouds early otherwise plenty of sun. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds NE/SE 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90°.
Monday will be warm again before a cold front brings more fall like temperatures the rest of the week. The uncertainty is how cool it will be as models still differ on temperatures.
Taking Action:
- Stay weather aware today, while most spots will remain dry there will exist a storm chance most of today into this evening. Lightning and locally heavy rain the main threats.
- A stronger cold front next week brings fall like conditions to the area by Tuesday
