Friday forecast: Isolated showers/storms, mainly dry

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All eyes will be on the radar today with a chance for showers/storms. As of now think most spots will be dry but the chance of storms exists all day into this evening. If you have any plans including Friday night football chances are it’ll be dry but stay weather aware.

The greater chance for storms will be along a strong cold front early next week especially late Monday into Monday night which will set up a fall like weather pattern the rest of the week with lows in the 50s possibly 40s and highs in the 70s to low 80s.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Hit and miss showers/storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90°. Winds S/N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Chance of storms before midnight otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the low-mid 60s. Winds N/NE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Few clouds early otherwise plenty of sun. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds NE/SE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90°.

Monday will be warm again before a cold front brings more fall like temperatures the rest of the week. The uncertainty is how cool it will be as models still differ on temperatures.

Taking Action:

Stay weather aware today, while most spots will remain dry there will exist a storm chance most of today into this evening. Lightning and locally heavy rain the main threats.

A stronger cold front next week brings fall like conditions to the area by Tuesday



