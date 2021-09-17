Emporia Marine killed in WWII makes his way home after nearly 78 years

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Marine from Emporia that was killed in WWII has made his way home and will be repatriated on Saturday, after nearly 78 years.

In honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that Marine Corps Pfc. Glenn F. White, 19, of Emporia, who was killed in World War II, was finally accounted for on June 7, 2021.

In November 1943, DPAA said White was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force, which was met with stiff Japanese resistance when the Company landed on the island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands. The Marines’ mission was to secure the island.

Over several days of intense fighting at Tarawa, DPAA said about 1,000 Marines and Sailors were killed and over 2,000 were wounded, while the Japanese were defeated. White died on the third day of battle, Nov. 22, 1943, and was reported to have been buried in Row D of the East Division Cemetery, later renamed Cemetery 33.

In 1946, DPAA said the 604th Quartermaster Graves Registration Company centralized all American remains found on Tarawa at Lone Palm Cemetery for repatriation. However, it said almost half of the known casualties were never found. None of the remains found could be associated with White, and in October 1949, a Board of Review declared him “non-recoverable.”

In 2009, DPAA said History Flight, Inc., a nonprofit, discovered a burial site on Betio Island believed to be Cemetery 33, which has been the site of various excavations ever since. In March 2019, it said excavations of the cemetery found a previously undiscovered burial site that has been dubbed as Row D. The remains recovered at the site were taken to the DPAA Laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

To identify White’s remains, DPAA said its scientists used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial and material evidence. Additionally, it said scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA and Y chromosome DNA analysis.

DPAA said White’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, along with others still missing from WWII. It said a rosette will be put next to his name to indicate that he has been found.

Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, the funeral home in charge of White’s burial, said White was awarded the Silver Star Medal posthumously for his gallantry in action on the day he died.

The funeral home said White’s repatriation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. at Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Emporia, with Military Honors presented by the U.S. Marine Corps. White was honored at the Kansas City International Airport at 12:16 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, as he arrived back in his home state after nearly 78 years. He was then escorted to the funeral home in Emporia.

Just after 4 p.m. on Friday, the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office welcomed Pfc. White home.

Roberts-Blue-Barnett said White will be escorted by Emporia Police, Lyon Co.Deputies and Patriot Guard to Memorial Lawn at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

