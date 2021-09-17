Crews responding to single-vehicle crash in Osage County
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash late Friday afternoon in Osage County.
The crash was reported around 4:32 p.m. on southbound US-75 highway, just south of the Osage-Shawnee County line,
Initial reports indicated a red truck left the roadway.
Authorities said no injuries were reported.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
