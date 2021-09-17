Crews responding to single-vehicle crash in Osage County

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash late Friday afternoon in Osage County.

The crash was reported around 4:32 p.m. on southbound US-75 highway, just south of the Osage-Shawnee County line,

Initial reports indicated a red truck left the roadway.

Authorities said no injuries were reported.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

