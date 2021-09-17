Advertisement

Authorities searching for Gabby Petito in Grand Teton National Park

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK, Wy. (CNN) - Authorities are focusing on Grand Teton National Park in the search for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

National Park investigators, the FBI and local police are searching the park for any sign of her.

Petito was on a cross-country journey in a van with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who has been named a person of interest in her disappearance.

Her family reported her missing over the weekend.

Police said Laundrie returned to the couple’s Florida home earlier this month without her and is refusing to talk with authorities.

Her family told police Petito told them the couple was in Grand Teton in late August.

Blake Andrew Sample, 26, of Topeka was arrested Sept. 16, 2021 on accusations he raped a minor...
The Topeka Police Department is looking for this woman in connection to thefts in Topeka and...
Latosha Mahkuk, 32, of Mayetta, and Gino Vicchiullo, 28, of Topeka were arrested Sept. 15 after...
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
The ground stop order was lifted before 8 a.m. at the airline’s request, according to an...
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 9-17-21
John Wilhelm, a park visitor, said he saw searchers for Gabby Petito at Grand Teton National...
Gabby Petito searchers seen at Grand Teton National Park