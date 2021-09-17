Americus man arrested for meth after a traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A traffic stop in Jackson Co. resulted in an Americus man booked in jail for the possession of methamphetamine.

Lawrence A. Henson, 61, was driving a 2010 Honda civic when he was stopped for a traffic infraction.

Jackson Co. deputies performed the traffic stop near 126 St. and US Hwy 75 on Thursday, Sept. 16 a little before 10 a.m. when methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was discovered.

Deputies arrested Henson and booked him in the Jackson Co. Jail for the possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.