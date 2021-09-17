Advertisement

Americus man arrested for meth after a traffic stop

Lawrence Alan Henson, of Americus, was arrested Thur. morning after a traffic stop in Jackson Co.
Lawrence Alan Henson, of Americus, was arrested Thur. morning after a traffic stop in Jackson Co.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A traffic stop in Jackson Co. resulted in an Americus man booked in jail for the possession of methamphetamine.

Lawrence A. Henson, 61, was driving a 2010 Honda civic when he was stopped for a traffic infraction.

Jackson Co. deputies performed the traffic stop near 126 St. and US Hwy 75 on Thursday, Sept. 16 a little before 10 a.m. when methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was discovered.

Deputies arrested Henson and booked him in the Jackson Co. Jail for the possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

