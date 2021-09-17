Advertisement

2-year-old child dies in Lawrence shooting

By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-year-old child has died in an apprent accidental shooting in Lawrence.

Lt. David Ernst says around 10:45 a.m. Friday, Lawrence Police were called to the 1500 block of Wedgewood Dr. in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a 2-year-old child critically injured from an apparent gunshot wound.

The child was rushed to Lawrence Memorial Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The shooting is under investigation but preliminary findings suggest the incident was accidental in nature.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka West students protest outside school over alleged sexual harassment by a male student.
Topeka West students organize protest outside school Friday morning
Blake Andrew Sample, 26, of Topeka was arrested Sept. 16, 2021 on accusations he raped a minor...
Court denies $1M bond for Topeka man accused of raping runaway girl, sets bond at $250K
Tate Rosenbaum
Kansas police officer arrested on child abuse charge
Officers gather around home near 6th and Westchester
Two suspects in for questioning after stolen vehicle chase
Topeka police are investigating an overnight carjacking on the city’s east side.
73-year-old woman dies two days after car crash near Billard Airport

Latest News

A 2-year-old is dead in Lawrence after what police believe to be an accidental shooting.
2-Year-Old Lawrence Child Dies in Accidental Shooting
Topeka West students organized a protest on Friday morning outside of the school after they...
Topeka West Protest
Kenneth Klenklen
Silver Alert issued for 59-year-old Jefferson Co. man
A Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper has been involved in a shooting in Jackson County.
Soldier man arrested for strangling woman