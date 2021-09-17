2-year-old child dies in Lawrence shooting

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-year-old child has died in an apprent accidental shooting in Lawrence.

Lt. David Ernst says around 10:45 a.m. Friday, Lawrence Police were called to the 1500 block of Wedgewood Dr. in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a 2-year-old child critically injured from an apparent gunshot wound.

The child was rushed to Lawrence Memorial Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The shooting is under investigation but preliminary findings suggest the incident was accidental in nature.

No other details have been released.

