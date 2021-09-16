YWCA NE Kansas honors 2021 Women of Excellence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The YWCA of Northeast Kansas took time to honor outstanding women leaders in a reception Wednesday evening.

The annual Women of Excellence awards recognized 37 nominees for their contributions in their workplace, and their community. A small group of invitees attended the event at The Beacon in downtown Topeka, while others were invited to watch via a live stream.

A committee chose five for special recognition in designated categories: Small businesses - Angel Zimmerman, Zimmerman and Zimmerman PA; Large business - Ann Shelton, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas; Government - Stefanie Olsen, KS Dept. of Health and Environment; Nonprofit - Michelle Cuevas Stubblefield, Greater Topeka Partnership; and Education - Gillian Chadwick, Washburn University Law Clinic.

Allison Marker with the YWCA Northeast Kansas says, even today, women continue working to overcome obstacles, such as equal pay and leadership roles.

Marker said it’s important for women to come together to support each other, because, together, they empower each other to achieve great things.

The YW also honored the Shawnee Co. Health Dept. as its Employer of Excellence, and presented Early Learning Center lead toddler educator Nevaeh Edwards with the Empowered Leader award.

In addition, the event offered information about various YWCA Northeast Kansas programs, and gave people a chance to donate to support the organization.

WIBW-TV was proud to nominate Danielle Martin as a Woman of Excellence.

13′s Melissa Brunner emceed the event.

