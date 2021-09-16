Weekly new COVID cases, hospital stress remains high in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County dropped one point in the latest COVID-19 index score, but still remains high in two main categories.

The overall summary index score is 13, which keeps the county in the substantial zone on the Community Indicator report.

However, weekly new cases remain high with 663 cases reported the week of September 5-11. That is down from 830 cases the previous week.

Stress on the county’s hospital systems is also at its highest point maintaining a score of 3 out of 3.

The report is showing a positive trend in case investigation stress. Last week, that measure moved out of the high zone into substantial, with 30% of new cases being contacted within the first 24 hours from the date of reporting.

You can find the full report here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.