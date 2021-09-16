Wednesday’s Child - Natalie

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Wednesday’s Child is “on a roll” this week.

10-year-old Natalie headed to the bowling alley with Lori Hutchinson, where the two discussed Natalie’s love for animals and her hopes to be adopted by a family with lots of love to spare.

For more information on Natalie or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call 855-236-7857 or visit AdoptKSKids.org to get a glimpse of the kids who need families.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.