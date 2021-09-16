Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Natalie

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Wednesday’s Child is “on a roll” this week.

10-year-old Natalie headed to the bowling alley with Lori Hutchinson, where the two discussed Natalie’s love for animals and her hopes to be adopted by a family with lots of love to spare.

For more information on Natalie or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call 855-236-7857 or visit AdoptKSKids.org to get a glimpse of the kids who need families.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenden Jensen
Former Topeka City councilman jailed for domestic battery
Cole Harrington
Topeka man charged with 17 counts of child sex crimes, possession of meth
Protesters gather around KU's Phi kappa Psi fraternity
KU students call for removal of Phi Kappa Psi after alleged rape at the fraternity
Protesters gather around KU's Phi kappa Psi fraternity
Hundreds gathered outside KU frathouse over alleged rape
Manhattan mother wants someone to take responsibility after her son was struck by vehicle
Manhattan mother wants someone to take responsibility after her son was struck by vehicle

Latest News

Wednesday's Child - Natalie
Xander, 13
Wednesday’s Child - Xander
Wednesday's Child - Xander
Wednesday's Child - Xander
Wednesday's Child - Logan
Wednesday's Child - Logan