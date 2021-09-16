Advertisement

US govt advisers get set to decide need for boosters

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. government advisers will debate Friday if there’s enough proof that a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective.

It’s the first public step toward deciding which Americans may get an extra dose and when. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday posted much of the evidence that it will ask outside experts to consider at Friday’s meeting.

But the agency struck a neutral tone in reviewing the data and discussing the rationale for boosters. That careful approach is notable given that White House officials have been previewing a booster campaign that they hoped to begin next week.

Pfizer is making the argument that while protection against severe disease is holding strong in the U.S., immunity against milder infection wanes somewhere around six to eight months after the second dose. The drugmaker is pointing to data from Israel, which began offering boosters over the summer.

The U.S. already offers an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to people with severely weakened immune systems.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Ackerman, former Marysville Chief of Police, sits at the desk he's occupied for the last...
Shake up in Marysville after Police Chief relieved of his duties
Officers gather around home near 6th and Westchester
Two suspects in for questioning after stolen vehicle chase
COVID clusters double in Kansas K-thru-12 schools
Osage Co. Sheriff Chris Wells said his criminal investigators are looking at hazing allegations...
Osage Co. Sheriff: Burlingame HS hazing allegations go beyond this year
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

President Joe Biden discussed the vaccine mandate during a meeting with CEOs on Wednesday.
Biden touts vaccine requirement
FILE - In this June 8, 2015 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip smiles after unveiling a plaque...
Judge orders Prince Philip’s will sealed to protect royal ‘dignity’
FILE - Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) gets past Southern Illinois linebacker Makel...
Jay Norvell has Nevada ready for trip to Kansas State
FILE - Kansas head coach Lance Leipold talks to his players before an NCAA college football...
Baylor-Kansas features two of Big 12′s bright new coaches