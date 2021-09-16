TPD looks for woman connected to credit card, auto thefts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is looking for a woman connected to multiple theft investigations in Topeka and Lawrence.

They posted a photo of the woman on Facebook asking for the public’s help identifying her.

TPD said she is wanted in connection with an auto theft investigation in Lawrence and criminal use of financial card investigation in Topeka.

Anyone with information is asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or submit an anonymous tip by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

