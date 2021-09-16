Advertisement

TPD looks for woman connected to credit card, auto thefts

The Topeka Police Department is looking for this woman in connection to thefts in Topeka and...
The Topeka Police Department is looking for this woman in connection to thefts in Topeka and Lawrence.(Topeka Police Department)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is looking for a woman connected to multiple theft investigations in Topeka and Lawrence.

They posted a photo of the woman on Facebook asking for the public’s help identifying her.

TPD said she is wanted in connection with an auto theft investigation in Lawrence and criminal use of financial card investigation in Topeka.

Anyone with information is asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or submit an anonymous tip by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Ackerman, former Marysville Chief of Police, sits at the desk he's occupied for the last...
Shake up in Marysville after Police Chief relieved of his duties
Officers gather around home near 6th and Westchester
Two suspects in for questioning after stolen vehicle chase
COVID clusters double in Kansas K-thru-12 schools
Osage Co. Sheriff Chris Wells said his criminal investigators are looking at hazing allegations...
Osage Co. Sheriff: Burlingame HS hazing allegations go beyond this year
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

FILE - Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) gets past Southern Illinois linebacker Makel...
Jay Norvell has Nevada ready for trip to Kansas State
FILE - Kansas head coach Lance Leipold talks to his players before an NCAA college football...
Baylor-Kansas features two of Big 12′s bright new coaches
Blake Andrew Sample, 26, of Topeka was arrested Sept. 16, 2021 on accusations he raped a minor...
Court denies $1M bond for Topeka man accused of raping runaway girl, sets bond at $250K
FILE
Ft. Riley soldiers return home following deployment in Korea
FILE - Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village where...
About 500 Afghan refugees to settle in Kansas as legislators urge President to keep American safety first