Topeka-based ministry seeking assistance to send flour to Haiti

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Haiti continues to recover from a devastating earthquake in August, a Topeka-based ministry is seeking assistance to ship nearly a half-million dollars worth of flour to those living on the island nation.

Global Missions Ministries already has shipped three 40-foot containers of flour to Haiti.

Six more 40-foot containers are being held for Global Missions and will be shipped when funds become available.

The Rev. Max Manning, the founder and director of Global Missions Ministries, said many people in Haiti are suffering from hunger after the earthquake.

Many residents of Haiti -- regarded as the poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere -- eat only one meal a day, Manning said.

Two days after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake shook Haiti and resulted in at least 2,200 deaths, Ardent Mills of Wichita contacted Global Missions and offered to donate thousands of bags of King Arthur flour for relief efforts.

Manning, who has been serving in Haiti for more than 60 years, said the flour sells for around $6 per bag, making the total value of the donation in the neighborhood of $480,000.

Hait, which has about 11 million residents, has experienced other devastating earthquakes in its history. Among the most devastating was an earthquake in 2010 that claimed around 300,000 lives.

Anyone interested in assisting with the cost of shipping the flour may contact Global Missions at www.global-missions.com.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.