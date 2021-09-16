Thursday forecast: a pleasant day with sun and 80s

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The end of this week through the weekend will stay fairly warm in the upper 80s and low 90s. Most will stay dry, but there is small chance for seeing some rain showers in the area on Friday night.

Today will be in the upper 80s with south winds at 10 to 15 mph with an occasional gust up to 20 mph. Skies should stay mostly sunny with a few clouds during the day. Tonight will be comfortable with lows in the mid to upper 60s and light southerly winds.

Friday continues to look warm with temperatures near 90 degrees and light south winds at 5 to 10 mph under generally sunny skies. A weak frontal boundary is expected to pass through on Friday night which could provide some scattered light to moderate rain showers in the area, especially north of I-70.

Today: A few clouds, but mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph, gusts of 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

If you’re wondering when we’ll dump the 90s and get things back to our normal high of 81, look no farther than next Tuesday. A strong cold front is on the move towards Kansas and at latest check is expected to arrive overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. The timing could change, but when it does come through we are expecting some showers and storms to develop. The rain right now looks to be fairly scattered and not everybody will necessarily see rain out of this.

Behind the front, temperatures are kicked back to the low 80s on Tuesday and likely stay in the 70s on Monday with overnight temperatures in the mid 50s. A warm front swiftly returns to Northeast Kansas on Thursday, but temperatures should stay in the low 80s. Fall officially begins on Wednesday, September 22 and this year the weather will match the season.

Taking Action:

Friday’s rain chances look to be low with light to moderate isolated rain showers expected. Not everyone will see rain and if rain should develop, it would occur in the evening and overnight Friday leaving the day on Friday dry.

