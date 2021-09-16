Suspect that fatally shot Independence Police Officer was out of jail on bond

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (WIBW) - The suspect that fatally shot Independence Police Officer Blaize Madrid was out of jail on bond for an arrest earlier in September and had been on parole for a 2011 felony conviction.

According to reports from KCTV5, Cody Harrison, the suspect in the fatal shooting of Independence Police Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans, was out of jail on bond when he shot the officer. He had been facing charges that included burglary and stealing and had recently been arrested by Kansas City Police with a weapon.

The report shows that Harrison was arrested on Sept. 2, for felon in possession of a firearm, but had not yet been charged. At the time of the shooting, he had also violated parole for a 2011 felony conviction for shooting at or from a car and had spent time in state prison.

The Jackson Co. Prosecutor told KCTV5 that she had gotten a probable cause statement on Sept. 9 and that Harrison had not yet been charged for the crime at the time of the deadly shooting.

A felon in possession of a weapon is classified as a Class C Felony and is punishable with between 3 and 10 years in prison.

The Jackson Co. Prosecutor’s Office said despite an earlier report, it had not declined to prosecute or file a case against Harrison, who was out of jail when the officer was shot. In fact, it said it had issued a warrant for Harrison’s arrest on Sept. 13 after he failed to appear for a hearing for alleged crimes committed in February.

This means that the arrest warrant that spurred the anonymous phone call and response to the scene where Madrid-Evans was later shot and killed had come from the Prosecutor’s Office.

“In that case, Harrison was charged with burglary second degree and stealing for a Grain Valley, Mo., crime,” said the Prosecutor’s Office. “At the time we filed that case, our office’s original request was for a bond of $10,000/10 percent, which is within the state Supreme Court’s bond guidelines. The court, however, issued the $6,000/10 percent bond and it was later reduced by the court to a Release on his own recognizance bond.”

Additionally, the Prosecutor’s Office said KCPD submitted a new case on Harrison on Sept. 7 for the Sept. 2 arrest for carrying a firearm which he was not allowed to carry due to his previous felony conviction. The case had been under review for charging in the office.

The Prosecutor’s Office further claims that it had not received the case until days after Harrison had been let go. He was convicted in 2011 in Clay Co. for unlawful use of a weapon and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

