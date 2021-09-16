Shawnee Co. approves $30,000 to repair veterans memorial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved nearly $30,000 for repairs on the All Veterans Memorial near Great Overland Station.

The memorial has a non-functioning water feature, and granite panels beginning to fall off. Shawnee Co. Parks Director Tim Laurent says the water actually caused most of the issues, getting inside the memorial and causing the panels to freeze, expand and decay.

The memorial will get new panels and go through a waterproofing process that will need to be repeated periodically, but the water feature will not be restored to function. Commissioner Aaron Mays wishes the county could find private funding to help pay for the repairs, but pushed for approval so the work could get started.

“I think there’s plenty of people out there that would chip in and would like to see this memorial back to its original glory,” Mays said. “But I think time is of the essence here, let’s get it done.”

Laurent says the work could start as soon as this week, with a March deadline set. But, he expects the repairs to be finished well before then.

