Salvy strikes again! Royals star one HR away from single-season catcher record
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Royals catcher Salvador Perez is knocking on history’s door.
The seven-time MLB All Star hit his 44th home run of the season Wednesday night against Oakland, giving him the second-most by a catcher in a season in MLB history.
Perez is now just one homer away from tying the all-time best set by Johnny Bench in 1970.
The Royals have 17 regular season games remaining.
