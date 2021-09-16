Salvy strikes again! Royals star one HR away from single-season catcher record

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Royals catcher Salvador Perez is knocking on history’s door.

The seven-time MLB All Star hit his 44th home run of the season Wednesday night against Oakland, giving him the second-most by a catcher in a season in MLB history.

Perez is now just one homer away from tying the all-time best set by Johnny Bench in 1970.

The Royals have 17 regular season games remaining.

