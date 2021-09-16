Advertisement

Salvy strikes again! Royals star one HR away from single-season catcher record

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run...
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Royals catcher Salvador Perez is knocking on history’s door.

The seven-time MLB All Star hit his 44th home run of the season Wednesday night against Oakland, giving him the second-most by a catcher in a season in MLB history.

Perez is now just one homer away from tying the all-time best set by Johnny Bench in 1970.

The Royals have 17 regular season games remaining.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenden Jensen
Former Topeka City councilman jailed for domestic battery
Cole Harrington
Topeka man charged with 17 counts of child sex crimes, possession of meth
Protesters gather around KU's Phi kappa Psi fraternity
KU students call for removal of Phi Kappa Psi after alleged rape at the fraternity
Protesters gather around KU's Phi kappa Psi fraternity
Hundreds gathered outside KU frathouse over alleged rape
Manhattan mother wants someone to take responsibility after her son was struck by vehicle
Manhattan mother wants someone to take responsibility after her son was struck by vehicle

Latest News

FILE: Former Topeka High golfer Rachel Stous competed in the Topeka Golf Association Match Play...
Topeka High’s Rachel Stous wins first pro golf tournament
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) drives to the basket against USC during the first half of a...
Big 12 releases 2021-22 basketball schedules
Wildcats rally around quarterback Will Howard while Thompson recovers
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (15) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA...
Wildcats rally around quarterback Will Howard while Thompson recovers