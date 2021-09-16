Advertisement

Royals’ Salvador Perez ties MLB Home Run record for catchers

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez reacts after advancing to second after reaching on an error...
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez reacts after advancing to second after reaching on an error by Chicago White Sox first baseman Gavin Sheets during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas City Royals’ Gold Glove and All Star catcher Salvador Perez has tied the MLB Home Run record for catchers after a two-run blast to left-center field Thursday afternoon.

Perez’s 45th home tied the all-time best set by Johnny Bench in 1970.

Including Thursday’s contest with the A’s, the Royals have 16 regular season games remain.

Perez hit the home run in the bottom of the second inning, putting the Royals up 2-0 over the visiting Oakland A’s.

Perez hit his 44th home run of the season Wednesday night.

