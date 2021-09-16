Royals’ Salvador Perez ties MLB Home Run record for catchers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas City Royals’ Gold Glove and All Star catcher Salvador Perez has tied the MLB Home Run record for catchers after a two-run blast to left-center field Thursday afternoon.

Salvy is on another level. He's now TIED for the MLB lead with 45 homers. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/97sOxbgN3C — MLB (@MLB) September 16, 2021

Perez’s 45th home tied the all-time best set by Johnny Bench in 1970.

Including Thursday’s contest with the A’s, the Royals have 16 regular season games remain.

Perez hit the home run in the bottom of the second inning, putting the Royals up 2-0 over the visiting Oakland A’s.

Perez hit his 44th home run of the season Wednesday night.

