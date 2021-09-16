Advertisement

Riley County police investigating theft of wedding ring while woman was tanning

By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating the theft of a wedding ring that a woman took off while tanning at a location in Manhattan.

The theft was reported around 10:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Westloop Place.

According to Riley County police officials, a 37-year-old woman reported an unknown person took her wedding ring that she had removed while tanning.

The estimated loss was approximately $6,000, according to Riley County police officials.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

