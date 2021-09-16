A Randolph Elementary School teacher is taking her passion for dance to the classroom

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Lexi Mason is encouraging her students to give dancing a ‘whirl’.

Mason began dancing when she was three years old, eventually realizing her dream with the Kansas City Ballet.

“I trained with Kansas City Ballet until I was in seventh grade, about 12 years old, but then I went to Kansas School of Ballet and I started training a little bit harder,” said Mason.

In her junior year of high school, mason injured her spinal cord doing a two-person lift, which ended her dancing career but she took a new ‘step’ - to the classroom!

“I’ve always known I wanted to do special education, I’ve always worked with them. So in my classroom, it’s really interesting we have peer models which are typically developing peers that just give those positive influences to some of the kids and show them how to have those social interactions and I was one of those myself,” she said.

She now teaches her kids ballet and yoga. She says it can benefit their health.

“Yoga just forces you to calm down and really focus your attention on essential movement or a person and so yoga just really forces them to watch you and especially at this early age, you need a lot of organization and visual awareness to be able to imitate the action and for them it’s difficult,”.

Perhaps the more important lesson: never give up on something you love.

“I think one of the main things is that for them, is something that can be really sad and really impactful in your life and heartbreaking but you can still love it and learn to love it in another way,” she said.

Mason says not only does she teach yoga on Fridays but on Mondays and Thursdays she includes special movement activities like stretching and whole-group activities.

