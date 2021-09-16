Advertisement

Production of child porn lands Kansas man in prison for four-decades

FILE - Clinton Wade McElroy, 49, pleaded guilty to one count of child pornography for crimes...
FILE - Clinton Wade McElroy, 49, pleaded guilty to one count of child pornography for crimes committed between May and June of 2020(Kansas Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The production of child pornography has landed an Ellis man in prison for four decades.

Acting U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard’s Office says that Clinton Wade McElroy, 49, of Ellis, has been sentenced to 480 months, 40 years, in prison for the production of child pornography.

In May 2021, Slinkard’s Office said McElroy pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography after an earlier conviction.

According to court documents, McElroy admitted that between May and June of 2020, he persuaded an 8-year-old to produce sexually explicit images and send them to him through an online game and various messaging platforms.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Ellis Co. Sheriff’s Office investigated the case as Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart prosecuted it.

Ellis man charged with producing child pornography

