Production of child porn lands Kansas man in prison for four-decades

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The production of child pornography has landed an Ellis man in prison for four decades.

Acting U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard’s Office says that Clinton Wade McElroy, 49, of Ellis, has been sentenced to 480 months, 40 years, in prison for the production of child pornography.

In May 2021, Slinkard’s Office said McElroy pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography after an earlier conviction.

According to court documents, McElroy admitted that between May and June of 2020, he persuaded an 8-year-old to produce sexually explicit images and send them to him through an online game and various messaging platforms.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Ellis Co. Sheriff’s Office investigated the case as Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart prosecuted it.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.