‘Smashing’ new business coming to central Topeka

By Tori Whalen
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A new business is opening soon in Topeka where anyone can take out their frustrations on glass, furniture and old appliances.

The Havoc Room, located at 1924 SW 36th St., is a place where goers can grab a baseball bat or a sledgehammer and smash glass, furniture and old appliances.

Participants will need to sign a waiver before they enter the room, and they will be required to wear plenty of safety gear: helmets, coveralls, safety glasses, and closed-toe shoes.

Havoc Room is still working out its prices, but a ‘venting session’ will range between $25 to $75, depending on what you want to pulverize.

The owner, Carrie Correll, says she’s still working out the kinks right now but hopes to be open by the beginning of October.

If anyone has some old items that they have no need for like ceramics, old VCRs or furniture, the Havoc Room is willing to take them.

You can follow the Havoc Room’s progress on its Facebook page “at havoc room”.

