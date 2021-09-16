Man injured late Wednesday in crash on I-70 east of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash late Wednesday on Interstate 70 just east of Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:44 p.m. on I-70 near the Interstate 470 interchange.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2002 Chevrolet Impala was westbound on I-70 when it went off the roadway to the right, over-corrected and went off the roadway to the left.

The Chevrolet then collided with the inside barrier wall.

The driver, Reece Hervey Carlisle, 42, of Kansas City, Kan., was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Stormont Vail Hospital with serious injuries.

The patrol said Carlisle, who was alone in the car, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

