Man hospitalized following overnight stabbing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating an overnight stabbing.

Officers were called to an area hospital early Thursday morning after a man had arrived with stab wounds.

TPD said the man was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. No word yet on where the stabbing occurred.

Police said no arrests have been made in connection to the stabbing. The incident remains under investigation.

