Advertisement

Man hospitalized following overnight stabbing

(Phil Anderson)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating an overnight stabbing.

Officers were called to an area hospital early Thursday morning after a man had arrived with stab wounds.

TPD said the man was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. No word yet on where the stabbing occurred.

Police said no arrests have been made in connection to the stabbing. The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Ackerman, former Marysville Chief of Police, sits at the desk he's occupied for the last...
Shake up in Marysville after Police Chief relieved of his duties
Officers gather around home near 6th and Westchester
Two suspects in for questioning after stolen vehicle chase
COVID clusters double in Kansas K-thru-12 schools
Osage Co. Sheriff Chris Wells said his criminal investigators are looking at hazing allegations...
Osage Co. Sheriff: Burlingame HS hazing allegations go beyond this year
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans
Missouri Governor calls for support of law enforcement following death of officer in Independence
Crews extinguish garage fire Thursday morning near downtown Topeka
Havoc Room Topeka
The Havoc Room opening soon
Havoc Room Topeka
‘Smashing’ new business coming to central Topeka
Topeka police are investigating an overnight carjacking on the city’s east side.
73-year-old woman dies two days after car crash near Billard Airport