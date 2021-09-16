Advertisement

Local company celebrates creation of 10,000 cabs

FILE - Kids explore a City of Topeka Street Sweeper at Touch a Truck on Saturday, September 11,...
FILE - Kids explore a City of Topeka Street Sweeper at Touch a Truck on Saturday, September 11, 2021.(WIBW)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka company celebrated a huge milestone with one of its biggest manufacturing clients, 10,000 cabs created for Broce Broom Manufacturing Company.

Ernest-Spencer, located in Topeka at 5600 SW Topeka Blvd., develops enclosed operator cabs for Broce Broom. A company that makes street sweepers in more than one hundred locations across the U.S.

Three decades ago, Topeka Metal Specialties began producing cabs for Broce’s line, but Ernest-Spencer bought Topeka Metal in 2016 and started working for Broce.

Broce Broom is based in Dodge City, while Ernest-Spencer is headquartered in Meriden.

You can learn more about Ernest-Spencer at its website and if you want to find more information about Broce Broom Manufacturing, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers gather around home near 6th and Westchester
Two suspects in for questioning after stolen vehicle chase
Todd Ackerman, former Marysville Chief of Police, sits at the desk he's occupied for the last...
Shake up in Marysville after Police Chief relieved of his duties
COVID clusters double in Kansas K-thru-12 schools
Blake Andrew Sample, 26, of Topeka was arrested Sept. 16, 2021 on accusations he raped a minor...
Court denies $1M bond for Topeka man accused of raping runaway girl, sets bond at $250K
Osage Co. Sheriff Chris Wells said his criminal investigators are looking at hazing allegations...
Osage Co. Sheriff: Burlingame HS hazing allegations go beyond this year

Latest News

A Randolph Elementary School teacher is taking her passion for dance to the classroom
A Randolph Elementary School teacher is taking her passion for dance to the classroom
18, 17-year-old land behind bars after TPD Officers find stolen vehicle
18, 17-year-old land behind bars after TPD Officers find stolen vehicle
A Randolph Elementary School teacher is taking her passion for dance to the classroom
A Randolph Elementary School teacher is taking her passion for dance to the classroom
About 500 Afghan refugees to settle in Kansas as legislators urge President to keep American...
About 500 Afghan refugees to settle in Kansas as legislators urge President to Keep American safety first