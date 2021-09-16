Local company celebrates creation of 10,000 cabs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka company celebrated a huge milestone with one of its biggest manufacturing clients, 10,000 cabs created for Broce Broom Manufacturing Company.

Ernest-Spencer, located in Topeka at 5600 SW Topeka Blvd., develops enclosed operator cabs for Broce Broom. A company that makes street sweepers in more than one hundred locations across the U.S.

Three decades ago, Topeka Metal Specialties began producing cabs for Broce’s line, but Ernest-Spencer bought Topeka Metal in 2016 and started working for Broce.

Broce Broom is based in Dodge City, while Ernest-Spencer is headquartered in Meriden.

You can learn more about Ernest-Spencer at its website and if you want to find more information about Broce Broom Manufacturing, you can click here.

