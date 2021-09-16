Last unemployment update from KDOL shows decreased claims as federal pandemic assistance ends

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the federal unemployment programs end, the Kansas Department of Labor has seen a decrease in both unemployment claims and calls to its call center.

The Kansas Department of Labor says all COVID-19 related federal unemployment programs expired on Sept. 4, as required by federal law. The programs were originally authorized by the CARES Act of 2020 and had been extended through the Continued Assistance to Unemployed Workers Act of 2020 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Even as the federal programs expired, KDOL said over 196,000 Kansas unemployment claimants attempted authentication, of which 120,435 were approved, 3,792 are waiting for action, 72,396 failed proofing and 90 experienced some other error. It said it caught 443,436 bots and attempted fraudulent login attempts since Aug. 16 and de-provisioned 30 accounts.

According to KDOL, a total of $7.19 million has been paid out to claimants with the extra benefits that added $300 to claimants’ weekly benefits as of Sept. 11. It said $4 million headed to regular unemployment claims and $5 million headed to federal program claims.

KDOL said there were over 1,000 initial regular unemployment claims for the week of Sept. 11 and over 9,000 continued claims. There were 84 initial PEUC claims and over 9,000 continued claims while there were 110 initial PUA claims and 4,000 continued claims.

According to the Department, there has been a significant decrease in both claims and calls to its benefits call center.

Since March 15, 2020, KDOL said it has paid out over 4.9 million weekly claims that totaled over $3.2 billion between regular unemployment and the federal pandemic programs.

KDOL said this would be its last unemployment claim update.

