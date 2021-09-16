Jefferson Co. North Schools make mask usage optional in schools, buses

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A document given to 13 NEWS by a viewer shows that Jefferson County North Schools will no longer require students to mask in school or on buses, which goes against federal guidelines.

On Monday, Sept. 13, the Jefferson Co. North Board of Education said it adopted new COVID-19 mitigation measures in order to reduce the number of students quarantined from school. Members said they strongly recommend that parents monitor symptoms in their children and keep them home when they are sick.

Effective Monday, Sept. 20, the USD 339 School Board said mask-wearing will be optional in all school buildings and on buses.

According to the Kansas State Department of Education, K-12 students are federally required to mask on school buses, however, it could not confirm that any federal funding would be lost if districts did not enforce the order.

The School Board said the other new measures include daily temperature checks upon entry to school, six feet of social distancing and notifications sent to parents and staff of possible COVID-19 exposures.

According to USD 339, students and staff that have been positively tested for the virus should isolate. It said all students and staff are required to be COVID-symptom free before they return to school.

The Board also said that students with two or more symptoms of COVID-19 will need to be evaluated by a doctor for release to return, isolate for 10 days and have a negative PCR test.

