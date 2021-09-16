House draws heavy law enforcement presence near Gage Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several law enforcement officers have gathered around a home near 6th and Westchester.

13 NEWS is on scene, where units from the Topeka Police Dept., the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, and Kansas Highway Patrol are working in conjunction. A helicopter was also witnessed circling the area.

Authorities closed 6th St. from Westchester to Morningstar just after 8:30 p.m.

13 NEWS has reached out to each agency, but neither have any information available yet. This story will be updated as more information is provided.

