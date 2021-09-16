Advertisement

Ft. Riley soldiers return home following deployment in Korea

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Sep. 16, 2021
FT. RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - After training and helping the COVID response effort in Korea, soldiers from Fort Riley are finally returning home.

Staff at Fort Riley says it will host a redeployment ceremony with the 1st Infantry Division for elements of the 1st Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, who are returning from Korea.

Following a 9-month rotation to the Republic of Korea, Ft. Riley said the first group of soldiers arrived on post earlier in September as the remaining set to return in large groups in the next few weeks. It said the entire battalion will return by late November.

According to the military base, the battalion will be replaced by the 4th Squadron (Heavy Attack Reconnaissance), 6th Cavalry Regiment, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade from Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington.

Ft. Riley said several hundred soldiers from the battalion departed for Korea in December and assumed the rotational force mission as part of the U.S.’s commitment to maintaining peace and deterring aggression in NE Asia.

When the battalion was not training, the military base said soldiers also supported USFK in its COVID-19 response efforts. Soldiers volunteered to do community service for incoming soldiers, families and civilians to the Korean Peninsula.

