Former Topeka Capital-Journal Publisher loses battle to brain tumor, Parkinson’s

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Publisher at the Topeka Capital-Journal lost his long battle to a brain tumor and Parkinson’s disease in North Carolina on Sunday, Sept. 12.

John Jeffrey Fish, of Winston-Salem, N.C., passed away peacefully at the age of 63 on Sunday, Sept. 12, after a long battle with a brain tumor and Parkinson's disease

Fish earned his Journalism degree from the University of North Carolina in 1981. His first job was at The Robesonian newspaper in Lumberton, N.C., as a sports writer, he then moved to York, Penn., to be the City Editor of the York Daily Record. He then moved to Augusta, Ga., for 12 years to be the Managing Editor and later General Manager of the Augusta Chronicle.

Fish’s success continued when he settled in Topeka at the Capital-Journal and went on to win various awards for the paper during his time as Publisher. His last position before his cancer diagnosis was President and Publisher at the Naples Daily News in Naples, Fla.

According to his obituary, Fish established a national reputation as an innovator and pioneer who recognized the need for diversity in a paper.

Legacy said Fish’s family is eternally grateful to Dr. Katy Peters at Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center for the excellent care she provided. Fish’s team of doctors, including Dr. Peters, Dr. Waynekid Kam, Dr. Jeffrey Cooney, Dr. Eugene Paschold and Dr. Alicia Walters, ensured that he got the best care possible. The family also thanked Trellis Supportive Care for their work.

A memorial service will be held for Fish at Highland Presbyterian Church in Winston-Salem on Friday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. Masks will be required.

Instead of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Fish’s honor to Cancer Services of Winston-Salem, Angels Among Us or the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home.

