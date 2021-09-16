Emporia rape case delayed until November

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A hearing for a man accused of raping an Emporian in their early 50s has been delayed for several months.

According to reports from KVOE, the preliminary hearing for Brice Obermeyer, who has been accused of rape, has been delayed.

Obermeyer’s hearing was originally set for Wednesday, Sept. 15, but was delayed at the request of the defense. A new hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 15.

Obermeyer, 46, was caused the rape of someone in their early 50s this past summer. He has currently been charged with rape, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated burglary, lewd and lascivious conduct, criminal restraint and stalking.

The affidavit or court narrative has been sealed.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.