Advertisement

Emporia rape case delayed until November

Brice Obermeyer is facing rape and other sexual misconduct charges after his arrest on July 26.
Brice Obermeyer is facing rape and other sexual misconduct charges after his arrest on July 26.(KVOE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A hearing for a man accused of raping an Emporian in their early 50s has been delayed for several months.

According to reports from KVOE, the preliminary hearing for Brice Obermeyer, who has been accused of rape, has been delayed.

Obermeyer’s hearing was originally set for Wednesday, Sept. 15, but was delayed at the request of the defense. A new hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 15.

Obermeyer, 46, was caused the rape of someone in their early 50s this past summer. He has currently been charged with rape, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated burglary, lewd and lascivious conduct, criminal restraint and stalking.

The affidavit or court narrative has been sealed.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers gather around home near 6th and Westchester
Two suspects in for questioning after stolen vehicle chase
Todd Ackerman, former Marysville Chief of Police, sits at the desk he's occupied for the last...
Shake up in Marysville after Police Chief relieved of his duties
COVID clusters double in Kansas K-thru-12 schools
Osage Co. Sheriff Chris Wells said his criminal investigators are looking at hazing allegations...
Osage Co. Sheriff: Burlingame HS hazing allegations go beyond this year
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

FILE - Clinton Wade McElroy, 49, pleaded guilty to one count of child pornography for crimes...
Production of child porn lands Kansas man in prison for four-decades
Marcus Maurice Solomon, 18, of Junction City has been arrested in connection to a stolen...
18, 17-year-old land behind bars after TPD Officers find stolen vehicle
FILE
Last unemployment update from KDOL shows decreased claims as federal pandemic assistance ends
FILE
Kansas schools see increasing number of COVID-19 outbreaks