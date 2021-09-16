Driving without a license plate lands two behind Shawnee Co. bars

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Driving without a license plate has landed two Kansans behind bars in Shawnee Co.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says two Kansans are behind bars for drug possession and an arrest warrant following a traffic stop in an area of NW Rochester Rd. on Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday, Sept. 15, just before 6 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a dark green 2004 GMC Envoy without a license plate on NW Rochester Rd. During the investigation, the deputy discovered that the male passenger had a warrant out for his arrest and illegal drugs were found with the help of a K9 Unit.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver, Latosha L. Mahkuk of Mayetta, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine and driving a vehicle without a license plate. The passenger, Gino V. Vicchiullo, 28, of Topeka, was booked for a City of Topeka warrant.

