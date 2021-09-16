Advertisement

Driving without a license plate lands two behind Shawnee Co. bars

Latosha Mahkuk, 32, of Mayetta, and Gino Vicchiullo, 28, of Topeka were arrested Sept. 15 after...
Latosha Mahkuk, 32, of Mayetta, and Gino Vicchiullo, 28, of Topeka were arrested Sept. 15 after a traffic stop on NW Rochester Rd.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Driving without a license plate has landed two Kansans behind bars in Shawnee Co.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says two Kansans are behind bars for drug possession and an arrest warrant following a traffic stop in an area of NW Rochester Rd. on Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday, Sept. 15, just before 6 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a dark green 2004 GMC Envoy without a license plate on NW Rochester Rd. During the investigation, the deputy discovered that the male passenger had a warrant out for his arrest and illegal drugs were found with the help of a K9 Unit.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver, Latosha L. Mahkuk of Mayetta, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine and driving a vehicle without a license plate. The passenger, Gino V. Vicchiullo, 28, of Topeka, was booked for a City of Topeka warrant.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Ackerman, former Marysville Chief of Police, sits at the desk he's occupied for the last...
Shake up in Marysville after Police Chief relieved of his duties
Officers gather around home near 6th and Westchester
Two suspects in for questioning after stolen vehicle chase
COVID clusters double in Kansas K-thru-12 schools
Osage Co. Sheriff Chris Wells said his criminal investigators are looking at hazing allegations...
Osage Co. Sheriff: Burlingame HS hazing allegations go beyond this year
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

FILE - Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) gets past Southern Illinois linebacker Makel...
Jay Norvell has Nevada ready for trip to Kansas State
FILE - Kansas head coach Lance Leipold talks to his players before an NCAA college football...
Baylor-Kansas features two of Big 12′s bright new coaches
Blake Andrew Sample, 26, of Topeka was arrested Sept. 16, 2021 on accusations he raped a minor...
Court denies $1M bond for Topeka man accused of raping runaway girl, sets bond at $250K
FILE
Ft. Riley soldiers return home following deployment in Korea
FILE - Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village where...
About 500 Afghan refugees to settle in Kansas as legislators urge President to keep American safety first