As COVID lockdowns complicated in-person meetings, a Topeka woman is honored for her leadership

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As COVID-19 lockdowns complicated in-person meetings for electric companies and others, a Topeka woman has been honored for her leadership through it all.

As the power industry faces workforce challenges, the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association says the national trade publication Rural Electric Magazine recognizes Kelsey Schrempp, Executive Assistant and Manager of Office Services at Kansas Electric Power Cooperative, as one of America’s top 20 rising stars in its September 2021 issue.

In the publication’s first-ever compilation of electric cooperative stars, NREC said Schrempp was chosen from a pool of 80 nominees for their outstanding leadership during the COVID-19 lockdowns. She was crucial in helping KEPCo run two virtual board meetings for 36 trustees by using new technology to streamline processes, save money and engage employees and members.

“It’s been so exciting to be a part of an organization that demonstrates true grit and resilience under really difficult circumstances,” said Schrempp.

As chair of the company’s first Employee Experience Team, NREC said Schmrempp also helped dramatically increase employee engagement scores as cited in employee satisfaction surveys.

