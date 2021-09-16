Advertisement

Court denies $1M bond for Topeka man accused of raping runaway girl, sets bond at $250K

Blake Andrew Sample, 26, of Topeka was arrested Sept. 16, 2021 on accusations he raped a minor...
Blake Andrew Sample, 26, of Topeka was arrested Sept. 16, 2021 on accusations he raped a minor female in February 2021.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County District Court has denied a request from the District Attorney’s Office to set bond at $1 million for a Topeka man that has been accused of raping a runaway girl and instead set his bond at $250,000 following the filing of formal criminal charges.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has filed formal criminal charges against Blake Andrew Sample for the rape of an underage girl reported earlier in 2021.

On Feb. 24, 2021, a child that had been reported as a runaway contacted law enforcement to report that she was raped by a man she had been staying with. Officials opened an investigation into the allegations, which included serving a search warrant at an apartment at 1307 SW Harrison.

On Thursday, Kagay announced that his office filed four charges against Sample, including rape, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and domestic battery. Kagay’s office did request a bond of $1 million, however, the court set Sample’s bond at $250,000.

Sample was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 16, and his case will now be set for a status conference.

The Topeka Police is investigating the case. If anyone has information related to the incident, they should contact law enforcement immediately.

