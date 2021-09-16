Advertisement

Authorities responding to I-70 rollover on Topeka turnpike

(Phil Anderson)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Heights Fire is responding to a rollover accident on WB I-70 just before the tollbooths entering Topeka.

Shawnee Co. Dispatch confirmed that there is one unresponsive victim following a one-vehicle accident around mile marker 366. The extent of possible injuries are unknown.

No lanes have been closed near the accident.

13 NEWS is heading to the scene. Any updates will be added to this story.

