About 500 Afghan refugees to settle in Kansas as legislators urge President to keep American safety first

FILE - Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village where...
FILE - Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village where they are being housed in Chaparral, N.M., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. The Biden administration provided the first public look inside the U.S. military base where Afghans airlifted out of Afghanistan are screened, amid questions about how the government is caring for the refugees and vetting them.(David Goldman | AP Photo/David Goldman)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About 500 refugees are headed to the Sunflower State to relocate after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August, and Kansas legislators have warned President Joe Biden that the safety of Americans must come first.

As a member of the Committee on Homeland Security, Congressman Jake LaTurner (KS-02) says President Joe Biden plans to resettle about 500 refugees from Afghanistan in the State of Kansas.

“The execution of the withdrawal from Afghanistan by the Biden Administration was a catastrophe. President Biden’s complete lack of leadership and planning has led to hundreds of Americans and thousands of our allies stranded in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. Our number one priority needs to continue to be getting every single American out of Afghanistan. It is unacceptable and immoral to leave our fellow citizens to fend for themselves behind enemy lines,” said Representative LaTurner. “The United States also promised safety to our allies in Afghanistan, the men and women who risked their lives serving alongside our armed forces, and we must stick to our word. We all saw the heartbreaking photos revealing the chaos and lawlessness at Hamid Karzai International Airport—it was absolute mayhem.”

Rep. LaTurner said while it is still crucial to get Americans home safely and allies out of Afghanistan, he also said it is critical that the Biden Administration ensures that every refugee is thoroughly vetted.

“My colleagues and I on the Committee on Homeland Security are working to ensure the Biden Administration doesn’t put Americans at risk here at home. With radical terrorism once again on the rise, it’s vital that we remain vigilant in protecting our homeland,” said LaTurner.

Meanwhile, Congressman Tracey Mann (KS-01) said he and 20 of his Republican colleagues have sent a letter to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, which details concerns about the Biden Administration’s consideration of lifting sanctions on the Taliban.

“President Biden has already put American lives at risk and abandoned hundreds of our citizens in Afghanistan,” said Rep. Mann. “Our top priority must be to bring home American citizens still stranded in Afghanistan and protect our national security. Lifting sanctions on the Taliban would pose a greater threat to the safety of Americans and allies still in Afghanistan and risk terrorist threats on American soil.”

According to Mann, the letter follows the UN’s Security Council resolution proposed at the end of August, which he said would ease sanctions against the Taliban.

“The U.S. needs to push the United Nations to fully implement U.N. sanctions on the Taliban.,” said Rep. Barr, who joined Mann in the letter. “We cannot risk U.S. or international aid replenishing the coffers of this terrorist group. I appreciate Congressman Mann for his support on this effort and keeping the people on Kansas safe by standing up to the Taliban.”

In the letter, Mann said he and his colleagues are extremely concerned about the Taliban’s ties with Al-Quaeda and known terrorists that want to harm Americans.

To read the full letter Rep. Mann sent to the UN Ambassador, click HERE.

