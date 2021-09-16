Advertisement

73-year-old woman dies two days after car crash near Billard Airport

Topeka police are investigating an overnight carjacking on the city’s east side.
Topeka police are investigating an overnight carjacking on the city's east side.(Phil Anderson)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 73-year-old woman has died from injuries sustained in a Friday night crash near Billard Airport.

The Topeka Police Dept. says their agency, along with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on collision at K-4 Highway and Seward Ave.

TPD Spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker says multiple people involved in the accident were transported to a local hospital by AMR.

The Topeka Police Dept. is investigating the cause of the crash and said their findings will be forwarded to the Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office to consider charges.

Spiker identified the victim 73-year-old Colleen J. Stellwagen, of Topeka. Her obituary indicates she passed away Sunday.

