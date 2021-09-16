18, 17-year-old land behind bars after TPD Officers find stolen vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An 18- and 17-year-old have been booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections after Topeka Police Officers found a stolen vehicle on Wednesday night.

The Topeka Police Department says on Wednesday evening around, Sept. 15, just after 7 p.m., officers found a stolen vehicle near 6th and SW Fairlawn. During the following investigation, they were able to determine two suspects connected to the theft of the vehicle.

Officers gather around home near 6th and Westchester (WIBW)

According to TPD, officers found the pair walking in an area of SW 6th Ave., when both attempted to run and one was immediately captured. TPD Officers, along with the Kansas Highway Patrol and Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, quickly enclosed in an area that included the 4300 block of SW 6th Ave. and 600 block fo SW Westchester and were able to keep the suspect confined to the neighborhood.

TPD said officers were later able to apprehend the suspect after he was found hiding in a residential area. Both suspects were taken to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning.

According to TPD, the suspects were later identified as Marcus M. Solomon, 18, of Junction City, and a 17-year-old male. Solomon was booked into jail for attempted aggravated burglary, criminal carrying of a weapon, interference with law enforcement officers and possession of stolen property. The juvenile was booked into jail for criminal use of weapons and interference with law enforcement officers.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.