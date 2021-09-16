Advertisement

18, 17-year-old land behind bars after TPD Officers find stolen vehicle

Marcus Maurice Solomon, 18, of Junction City has been arrested in connection to a stolen...
Marcus Maurice Solomon, 18, of Junction City has been arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An 18- and 17-year-old have been booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections after Topeka Police Officers found a stolen vehicle on Wednesday night.

The Topeka Police Department says on Wednesday evening around, Sept. 15, just after 7 p.m., officers found a stolen vehicle near 6th and SW Fairlawn. During the following investigation, they were able to determine two suspects connected to the theft of the vehicle.

Officers gather around home near 6th and Westchester
Officers gather around home near 6th and Westchester(WIBW)

According to TPD, officers found the pair walking in an area of SW 6th Ave., when both attempted to run and one was immediately captured. TPD Officers, along with the Kansas Highway Patrol and Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, quickly enclosed in an area that included the 4300 block of SW 6th Ave. and 600 block fo SW Westchester and were able to keep the suspect confined to the neighborhood.

TPD said officers were later able to apprehend the suspect after he was found hiding in a residential area. Both suspects were taken to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning.

According to TPD, the suspects were later identified as Marcus M. Solomon, 18, of Junction City, and a 17-year-old male. Solomon was booked into jail for attempted aggravated burglary, criminal carrying of a weapon, interference with law enforcement officers and possession of stolen property. The juvenile was booked into jail for criminal use of weapons and interference with law enforcement officers.

Two suspects in for questioning after stolen vehicle chase

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers gather around home near 6th and Westchester
Two suspects in for questioning after stolen vehicle chase
Todd Ackerman, former Marysville Chief of Police, sits at the desk he's occupied for the last...
Shake up in Marysville after Police Chief relieved of his duties
COVID clusters double in Kansas K-thru-12 schools
Osage Co. Sheriff Chris Wells said his criminal investigators are looking at hazing allegations...
Osage Co. Sheriff: Burlingame HS hazing allegations go beyond this year
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

FILE - Clinton Wade McElroy, 49, pleaded guilty to one count of child pornography for crimes...
Production of child porn lands Kansas man in prison for four-decades
FILE
Last unemployment update from KDOL shows decreased claims as federal pandemic assistance ends
Brice Obermeyer is facing rape and other sexual misconduct charges after his arrest on July 26.
Emporia rape case delayed until November
FILE
Kansas schools see increasing number of COVID-19 outbreaks