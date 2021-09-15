Wichita police, community leaders plea for public’s help to locate Enigma shooting suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department was joined by Vice Mayor Brandon Johnson and Keena Charles, of the Violence Community Impact program, calling for the community’s help to locate Keshawn Maurice Dawson.

Dawson is wanted in the shooting at Enigma Night Club on Sept. 7 that resulted in the death of Preston Spencer and the wounding of six others. Police said Dawson got into a disturbance at the club and was forced to leave. A short time later, he returned with a handgun and fired multiple shots from outside through the windows of the nightclub, according to police.

“It doesn’t stop once that shooting is over. For the family, it is a lifetime. We need your help,” said Keena Charles, the founder of the Violence Impact Community Integration Program.

Police said detectives have spoken with some of Dawson’s family members but have generated no leads. Some tips are that Dawson may be somewhere in south Wichita.

“The offender needs to be held accountable and WPD is working toward that, but we need the community’s help,” said Juvenile Intervention Officer Donielle Watson. “Someone has information on Keshawn’s whereabouts, and he knows that the police is looking for him. If you have information about Keshawn, please let us know.”

Charles’ son was murdered in 2017. She said she knows how the Spencer family and the other victims are feeling.

“When that weapon is in your hand. When you don’t realize that you are taking away someone’s daughter, someone’s son, a mother, a father,” said Charles, “you hurt this community. Because broken individuals are walking around every day because of the pain of gun violence.”

While the briefing was to encourage the community to come forward with information, those in attendance called on Dawson to turn himself in.

Wichita Police said they are looking for Keshawn Maurice Dawson as a suspect in the shooting at Enigma Night Club. (Courtesy of Wichita Police)

“I also would like to call on Keshawn to turn yourself in and do the right thing. That’s what helps heal this community. We know that this was something that might’ve happened in one moment, but that one moment has impacted entire lives,” said Vice Mayor Brand Johnson.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, Wichita Homicide Detectives at 316-268-4407, or anonymous tips can be given through Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Crime Stoppers tips that result in the suspect’s arrest are eligible for a $2,500 reward. You can reference case numbers 21C054963 and 21C054967.

The Wichita Police Department will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday about the Enigma Club shooting.

Vice Mayor Brandon Johnson will also speak, along with other community members.

The suspect in the shooting, Keshawn Maurice Dawson, has yet to be located more than a week after the shooting.

This comes as Enigma Club & Lounge announced they will reopen on Sept. 22.

