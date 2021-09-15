Whataburger franchise expansion expected to bring restaurant to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If all goes as planned, Topeka will be home to a Whataburger restaurant in the coming years.

A representative from the iconic hamburger chain told 13 NEWS that the franchise group KMO Burger plans to open 30 Whataburger restaurants throughout their franchise area through 2028.

Locations will include in the Kansas City metro, Wichita, St. Joseph and Topeka.

No specific time frame on when Topeka could see a Whataburger was given.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.