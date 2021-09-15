Wednesday night forecast: Warmer days ahead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After yesterday’s scattered rain showers (with most spots staying dry or getting minimal rain as expected), we’ll have dry conditions the next couple days with highs in the 80s. What looked like we would go a week without a rain chance, latest models are indicating a slight chance of rain late Friday into Friday night.

Specifics are still up in the air with the late week rain chance. The 8 day indicates the chance of storms will be Friday night but development could occur late Friday afternoon. As of now the highest chance of rain will mainly stay in north-central Kansas but since this is still a couple days away it is subject to change so keep checking back for updates.

8 Day (WIBW)

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low-mid 60s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

The weather pattern of highs in the mid 80s to low 90s from east to west will continue through Sunday with plenty of sun and the slight chance of rain late Friday into Friday night.

Next week remains interesting with a cold front that has the potential to bring temperatures below average for this time of year and our first taste of Fall. Because this is a week away details remain unknown on just how much cooler it will be and how long it will last. Confidence is higher with the latest models that the highest chance of rain will be late Tuesday through at least Wednesday morning with dry conditions beyond the 8 day, Thursday and Friday.

Taking Action:

Monitoring a storm chance late Friday into Friday night. Still too early for specific details such as timing and how widespread the rain will be so keep checking back daily for updates.

