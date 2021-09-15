Advertisement

Vaccine clinic added to the Annual Family Fitness Fun Night at Hummer Sports Park

FILE - Overlooking Hummer Sports Park.
FILE - Overlooking Hummer Sports Park.(WIBW)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools, KDHE, and the Shawnee County Health Department are trying to get more shots in arms, while toning their arms, at the Annual Family Fitness Fun Night Wednesday night.

The night will include community booths with information on healthy eating habits and activities. The Topeka West cheerleaders and the Topeka High drumline are set to perform as well to get everyone moving. Sunflower Strength and Conditioning, and Evolution Gymnastics are also showing demonstrations.

USD 501 officials wanted to knock out two birds with one stone and host a vaccine clinic along with the festivities.

Any families in the county who want their child ages 12 and older or themselves vaccinated can come to Hummer Sports Park at 2751 SW East Circle Drive. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and have a signed consent form.

Those who are vaccinated before coming into tonight’s event are exempt from quarantine rules.

