UWGT sets new $2 million fundraising goal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Way of Greater Topeka kicked off their 2021-22 campaign Wednesday.

The non-profit hosted a virtual show featuring stories from those that have helped and been helped by United Way.

“Donor support really helps us advance assistance in education, financial stability and basic needs for so many people in our community,” Jessica Lehnherr, UWGT President/CEO, said.

They also announced this year’s fundraising goal: $2 million. It’s about mid-way between last year’s total of $1.8 million and the $2.3 million the group can reach in a normal year.

You can support the campaign at UnitedWayTopeka.org or GiveTopeka.org.

