Topeka High’s Rachel Stous wins first pro golf tournament

FILE: Former Topeka High golfer Rachel Stous competed in the Topeka Golf Association Match Play Championship Sunday, June 13, 2021.
FILE: Former Topeka High golfer Rachel Stous competed in the Topeka Golf Association Match Play Championship Sunday, June 13, 2021.
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WIBW) - Topeka High alum Rachel Stous won her first professional golf tournament Wednesday.

Stous took home first place at Falcon’s Fire in Kissimmee, Fla. The tournament is put on by the National Women‘s Golf Association.

She finished the tournament at 11-under, one stroke ahead of second-place Lucia Polo.

Stous set the course record Tuesday hitting 64. She’d respond Wednesday with 71, including a birdie on #18 to seal first place.

The former Trojan in the process of getting her LGPA card. She made it past the first of three stages of Q school last month.

