Topeka High’s Rachel Stous wins first pro golf tournament

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WIBW) - Topeka High alum Rachel Stous won her first professional golf tournament Wednesday.

Stous took home first place at Falcon’s Fire in Kissimmee, Fla. The tournament is put on by the National Women‘s Golf Association.

She finished the tournament at 11-under, one stroke ahead of second-place Lucia Polo.

Stous set the course record Tuesday hitting 64. She’d respond Wednesday with 71, including a birdie on #18 to seal first place.

The former Trojan in the process of getting her LGPA card. She made it past the first of three stages of Q school last month.

"I'll pretty much do whatever it takes to get there."



Former Topeka High golfer Rachel Stous has her eyes set on going pro. In the process of achieving her goal, she's found her love for the game again. https://t.co/MEvcQ8U737 — WIBW (@wibw) June 15, 2021

