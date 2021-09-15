Advertisement

Topeka City Council approves contracts for police, fire, teamsters

Topeka Police Department officer uniform.
Topeka Police Department officer uniform.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council approved new contracts for the city’s police, fire, and teamsters unions.

Agreements passed last week were passed nearly unanimously, with only a single vote opposing the deal for the Fraternal Order of Police. That contract includes changes to procedures for disciplinary records and releasing body cam footage.

Tuesday’s approval brings an end to a months-long impasse.

Full Agreements:

